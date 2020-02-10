GUAM PA Observer Group makes official statement following Azerbaijan's parliamentary elections (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Huseyn Safarov – Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliamentary elections were held and organized in accordance with international standards of democratic elections, Member of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine parliament) of the 9th convocation Marian Bogdanovich Zablotskyi said.

Zablotskyi made the remark in Baku, Trend reports on Feb. 10.

“The parliamentary elections were held on February 9 in accordance with OSCE and CE commitments and standards, as well as the Azerbaijani national legislation and the rules and procedures developed by the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC),” member of the Verkhovna Rada added.

Zablotskyi stressed that all conditions were created for the free expression of the will of citizens at the polling stations.

“Members of precinct election commissions and public observers at the polling stations represented various political parties and public organizations or were independent representatives,” member of the Verkhovna Rada added. “In general, the observer group of the GUAM PA has no major remarks on the electoral process and the activity of the CEC.”

“The elections were held smoothly and can be regarded as free and fair,” Zablotskyi said.

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.