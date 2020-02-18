Deputy of Azerbaijan's Parliament to participate in OSCE PA winter session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Deputy Head of the delegation of Azerbaijan’s Parliament to OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Tahir Mirkishili will visit Vienna, Austria’s capital, on February 19-22 to participate in the assembly's winter session, Trend reports on Feb. 18.

Within the framework of the session, President and Secretary General of the OSCE PA will represent reports, and exchange views on such topics as OSCE tools and mechanisms in resolving protracted conflicts, the impact of climate change on security and the role of parliamentarians in this area, the fight against anti-semitism, discrimination and intolerance in the OSCE region and others at committee meetings.

Deputy Tahir Mirkishili will also make a statement at the meetings.