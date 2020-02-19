ASAN Volunteer School head: Year of volunteers - tribute to activity of all volunteers in Azerbaijan's history

19 February 2020
ASAN Volunteer School head: Year of volunteers - tribute to activity of all volunteers in Azerbaijan's history

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

December 30, 2019 will remain one of the significant days in the history of the Azerbaijani volunteer movement, Deputy Head of the Human Resources and Training Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the ASAN Volunteer School Jahangir Hajiyev told Trend.

“The reason is that on this day, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order meeting the interests of tens of thousands of people, according to which 2020 was declared the Year of Volunteers in Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev added.

The head of the ASAN Volunteer School stressed that the announcement of the Year of Volunteers will serve to the further expansion of the Azerbaijani volunteer movement, which has begun to expand since 2012.

"I think that this order of the country's leadership is a high assessment given to the work of volunteers and will become an additional motivation for people who want to be volunteers," Hajiyev added.

Hajiyev emphasized the high status of the volunteer.

"I believe that this order of the president is a high assessment, which was given to the work not only of today's volunteers, but also of all those who were volunteers earlier in the Azerbaijani history,” head of the ASAN Volunteer School added. “The announcement of 2020 as the Year of Volunteers is very important for organizations and everyone in this sphere."

The head of the ASAN Volunteer School reminded that volunteering in Azerbaijan has deep national, spiritual and historical roots, but this activity has been developing systematically since 2012, from the moment when the ASAN service concept was put forward.

"The country's volunteer system is still very young and there is still a lot to do to develop it,” the head of the ASAN Volunteer School added. “Taking into account the abovementioned aspects, the Year of Volunteers will give a strong impetus to these processes."

“After February 1, 2019, the opportunities were created almost in all state structures for young people to become volunteers and various volunteer movements and groups, among which healthy competition has been formed, were established upon President Aliyev’s appropriate order,” Hajiyev added.

"I believe that a sense of internal competition will allow implementing new initiatives, ideas and projects within the Year of Volunteers,” the head of the ASAN Volunteer School said. “An Azerbaijani volunteer is at the center of the intrasystem competition, that is, all processes will serve individual development. We will see a new, progressive generation, committed to the national spiritual values, in the near future.”

“As part of the Year of Volunteers, the ASAN volunteer movement will carry out work on two main platforms,” the head of the ASAN Volunteer School added. "One of these platforms is the ASAN Volunteer School, organized by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, covering mainly ongoing volunteer activity, the second platform is the ASAN Volunteer Organization, covering more than 22,000 volunteers created by the ASAN volunteers. This year, the ASAN volunteer movement will increase the number of the projects aimed at individual development.”

“Instilling of the idea of statehood and a sense of patriotism, gaining of knowledge and skills in various fields, promoting of the Azerbaijani culture, supporting of the digitalization process, implementation of innovative ideas and projects, shaping of environmental thinking, supporting of the career growth process and others will be among the priority areas,” Hajiyev added.

