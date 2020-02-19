Azerbaijani native of Shusha urges int'l community to pressure Armenia leave occupied lands (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

Rovshana Guliyeva, a native of Azerbaijan's city of Shusha, who lived in this city before its occupation on May 8, 1992 by the Armenian armed forces, called on the international community to put pressure on Armenia to leave the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the video posted by the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan on Twitter.

In her appeal to the international community, Guliyeva stressed the readiness of Azerbaijanis for peaceful coexistence with the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh within the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and inviolability of its borders.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.