MP: Visit of President Aliyev to Italy laid foundation of new stage in bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The successful visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Italy laid the foundation for a new stage in bilateral relations between the two states, Azerbaijani MP Bakhtiyar Aliyev told Trend.

Aliyev noted that during his state visit to Italy, President Ilham Aliyev held productive meetings with President of Italy Sergio Matarella, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giuseppe Conte, President of the Italian Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, President of Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico.

"President Ilham Aliyev also had a working dinner with the leaders of the largest financial and banking structure in Italy, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA, and more than 10 world-famous largest industrial and financial groups in Italy. During the meeting, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti President Giovanni Gorno Tempini said that Italian companies show great interest in Azerbaijan. Tempini told President Ilham Aliyev about the initiatives put forward by the leaders of some of the leading industrial companies in Italy to contribute to strengthening bilateral economic ties," Bakhtiyar Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani MP stressed that currently, Italy is a major trade partner of Azerbaijan, and the volume of Azerbaijani exports to Italy amounted to 28.7 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports in 2019.

"Azerbaijan also cooperates with Italy in the framework of large-scale international projects. The European part of the Southern Gas Corridor is TAP. This pipeline with a length of 878 kilometers in Europe passes through the territories of Greece, Albania, then goes along the bottom of the Adriatic Sea and ends in southern Italy. At the same time, numerous Italian companies operate in Azerbaijan," Bakhtiyar Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani MP said that the signing of the Joint Declaration on Strengthening Multidimensional Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy is very important. According to the MP, along with the fact that the declaration is an important political document that defines close cooperation between the two countries over the upcoming years, it also determines the future directions of strategic partnership, as an indicator that bilateral relations have reached a new level.

"It is also important that in the document Azerbaijan and Italy expressed mutual respect and support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of each other’s state borders. The declaration shows support for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the Helsinki Final Act, resolutions of the UN and OSCE," Bakhtiyar Aliyev added.

"Italy supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, a fair settlement of the conflict within the the principles and norms of international law. This document can be considered as the next international victory of Azerbaijan. The state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Italy is a continuation of the successful foreign policy of the Azerbaijani state, both in terms of political and economic, as well as strategic cooperation," said the MP.