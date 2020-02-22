Meeting on parliamentary election results kicks off in Azerbaijani CEC
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
A meeting in connection with the results of the parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on February 9 has begun at the Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports on Feb. 22 referring to the CEC.
CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov announced the meeting open. The appeals in connection with the elections will be considered during the meeting.
Latest
Political analyst: Signing of Joint Declaration by Azerbaijan with G7 member Italy is extremely important