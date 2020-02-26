President Ilham Aliyev: Turkey is country that provides Azerbaijan with biggest support on global scale

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Turkey is a country that provides Azerbaijan with the biggest support on a global scale, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said while making press statement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

“Mr. President, let me once again warmly welcome you to Azerbaijan! Welcome to Azerbaijan! Your visit is very important,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “We visit each other on a regular basis, and each meeting is of great importance. After each meeting, a new impetus is given to Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, and these relations are at the highest level today. The eighth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council held today once again showed that our views on all issues coincide, we have the same intentions and goals. They are aimed at ensuring that Turkish-Azerbaijani friendly and fraternal ties continue to develop successfully and cover all spheres.”

“Many issues were thoroughly discussed today,” the Azerbaijani president added. “Very important decisions were made and important documents were signed. We held a broad exchange of views on our political ties and were further convinced that they reflect the will of the two peoples. In all international organizations we advocate a single position. We support each other. Actively interacting in the UN, the OSCE, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Council of Europe and other organizations, we increase each other's strength.”

“Last year, Azerbaijan assumed chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement,” said Ilham Aliyev. “It is the second largest organization after the United Nations on a global scale. Today, a wide exchange of views took place on further ties between this organization and Turkey.”

“Ways to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were also discussed, of course,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “I want to thank my dear brother once again for Turkey’s continued support of the just cause of Azerbaijan. In all international arenas, Turkey always stands by Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people. However, the unconstructive position of Armenia is the main obstacle to the settlement of the conflict. The extremely contradictory and conflicting statements of the Armenian leadership cause great damage to the negotiation process.”

“They either say that Nagorno-Karabakh is Armenia or that Nagorno-Karabakh is an independent state,” Ilham Aliyev added. “It turns out that they don’t know themselves what Nagorno-Karabakh is. If they don’t, we can tell them: Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan! The whole world and we are talking about this. All countries of the world recognize and support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and not a single state recognizes an illegal entity called Nagorno-Karabakh. Of course, the conflict should be resolved within the framework of territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country and the inviolability of our borders.”

“Turkey is a country that provides Azerbaijan with the biggest support on a global scale,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “Thank you very much again for this. For our part, I must note that in all matters and in all international arenas, Azerbaijan always supports the just cause of Turkey. There is no and I am not sure will ever be any issue in which Azerbaijan would not support Turkey. In all the processes currently taking place in the region, the Azerbaijani state and the Azerbaijani people unequivocally stand by the Turkish state and people.”

“Our unity is eternal, and we are certainly building our future on this solid foundation,” said Ilham Aliyev. “Therefore, today's eighth meeting of the Council for Strategic Cooperation is a matter of special importance because the countries closest to each other in the world have made very serious decisions on further interaction and cooperation.”