President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia’s unconstructive position is main obstacle to Karabakh conflict’s settlement

The unconstructive position of Armenia is the main obstacle to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said while making press statement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

“Ways to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were also discussed, of course,” Ilham Aliyev said. “I want to thank my dear brother once again for Turkey’s continued support of the just cause of Azerbaijan. In all international arenas, Turkey always stands by Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people. However, the unconstructive position of Armenia is the main obstacle to the settlement of the conflict.”

“The extremely contradictory and conflicting statements of the Armenian leadership cause great damage to the negotiation process,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “They either say that Nagorno-Karabakh is Armenia or that Nagorno-Karabakh is an independent state. It turns out that they don’t know themselves what Nagorno-Karabakh is. If they don’t, we can tell them: Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan! The whole world and we are talking about this. All countries of the world recognize and support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and not a single state recognizes an illegal entity called Nagorno-Karabakh. Of course, the conflict should be resolved within the framework of territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country and the inviolability of our borders.”

“Turkey is a country that provides Azerbaijan with the biggest support on a global scale,” Ilham Aliyev added. “Thank you very much again for this. For our part, I must note that in all matters and in all international arenas, Azerbaijan always supports the just cause of Turkey. There is no and I am not sure will ever be any issue in which Azerbaijan would not support Turkey. In all the processes currently taking place in the region, the Azerbaijani state and the Azerbaijani people unequivocally stand by the Turkish state and people. Our unity is eternal, and we are certainly building our future on this solid foundation. Therefore, today's eighth meeting of the Council for Strategic Cooperation is a matter of special importance because the countries closest to each other in the world have made very serious decisions on further interaction and cooperation.”