Azerbaijan, Italy exchange documents (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

Trend:

Following the expanded meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giuseppe Conte, a ceremony to exchange the Azerbaijan-Italy documents has been held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giuseppe Conte exchanged the “Joint Declaration on Strengthening Multidimensional Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic”.

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Economic Development of Italy Stefano Patuanelli exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economic Development of the Italian Republic in the field of energy”.

Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Abulfas Garayev and Minister of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism of Italy Dario Franceschini exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism of the Italian Republic in the field of culture”.

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev and Minister of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism of Italy Dario Franceschini exchanged the "Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism of the Italian Republic in the field of tourism".

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Emanuela Del Re exchanged the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic".

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Deputy Minister of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies of Italy Giuseppe L'Abbate exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies of the Italian Republic in the field of plant quarantine and plant protection".

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov and Chief Executive Officer of “Leonardo S.p.A” Alessandro Profumo exchanged the “Declaration of Agreement between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and “Leonardo S.p.A” in connection with the acquisition of an integration system for M-346 aircraft”.

Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Chingiz Huseynzade and President of the National Olympic Committee of Italy Giovanni Malago exchanged the "Memorandum of Understanding between the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan and the National Olympic Committee of Italy".

Chairman of “Azercosmos” OJSC Rashad Nabiyev and President of the Italian Space Agency Giorgio Saccoccia exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between “Azercosmos” Open Joint-Stock Company and the Italian Space Agency for Peaceful Space Activities”.

Executive Director of the “Azerbaijan Investment Company” OJSC Allahverdi Pashayev, Chief Executive Officer of “CDP” Fabrizio Palermo, Chief Executive Officer of “SACE” Pierfrancesco Latini, Chief Executive Officer of “Simest” Mauro Alfonso exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between the “Azerbaijan Investment Company” OJSC and CDP, SACE and Simest”.

Acting Director of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev and President of the “ICE” Maria Ferro exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Italian Trade Agency (ICE)”.

SOCAR Vice-President Elshad Nasirov and Chief Executive Office of “SNAM S.p.A” Marco Alvera exchanged the “Cooperation agreement between SOCAR and SNAM”.

Acting Director of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev and President of “SIMEST S.p.A” Pasquale Salzano exchanged the “Partnership Agreement between AZPROMO and SIMEST”.

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Chief Executive Officer of “Ansaldo Energia” Giuseppe Zampini exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ansaldo Energia”.

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Chief Executive Officer of “Ansaldo Energia” Giuseppe Zampini exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between the “AzerEnergy” OJSC and Ansaldo Energia”.

Chairman of the “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC Javid Gurbanov and Chief Executive Officer of “I.M.A. Project Financing S.R.L.” Riccardo Paoncelli exchanged the “Agreement between the “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC and “I.M.A. Project Financing S.R.L.” on the purchase of railway vehicles (railcars) and working equipment.”

Rector of ADA University, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev and Vice-President of the LUISS University Paola Severino exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between ADA University and the LUISS University”.