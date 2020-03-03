Azerbaijani president arrives in Shamkir district for visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Shamkir district for a visit.

The president first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Shamkir.

Head of Shamkir District Executive Authority Alimpasha Mammadov informed President Aliyev of the work carried out in the district.