President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Defense Ministry’s military unit
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense in Aghstafa district.
Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.
The head of state viewed conditions created at the military unit.
