President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 7.5m for construction of road in Shamkir
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
Trend:
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Shamkir–Zayam–Duyarli (18km)–Zayam Jirdakhan–Tatarli highway in Shamkir district.
Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 7.5 million manats for the construction of the road connecting four residential areas with a total population of 22,000 people
