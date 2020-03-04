Leyla Abdullayeva: Armenian side puts itself in rather ridiculous position

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva commented on the position of the Armenian Foreign Ministry in connection with the meeting of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Mevlut Cavusoghlu with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Ankara, Trend reports referring Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Actually, with such an absurd position, the Armenian side puts itself in a rather ridiculous position. Apparently, the rapidly developing events taking place in our region and around it either remain out of their field of vision and analysis or emotions prevail again. Although a sober and real analysis of the events taking place in the world and, in particular, in the region, would contribute to constructiveness in the approaches of the Armenian side in relation to neighbouring countries," she said.

"Turkey is an active participant in all projects and processes in the region and is interested in the early settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Turkey has been a permanent member of the OSCE Minsk Group since the first day of its creation and has always actively participated in its work, as well as in consultations with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. It remains unclear why the Armenian side is not honest in assessing the meeting of Turkish high-ranking officials with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, even if the emotions are high,” Abdullayeva added.