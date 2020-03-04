Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan ensuring return of citizens from Iran (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Trend:

The operational headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has disseminated another statement in connection with coronavirus, Trend reports on March 4 referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

“Azerbaijan is ensuring the return of its citizens who are in Iran,” the message said. “In this regard, the appeals of Azerbaijani citizens received through the hotline of the embassy in Tehran and the consulate general in Tabriz are registered.”