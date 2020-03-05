Azerbaijani President approves funding for construction of road in Goranboy district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tap Garagoyunlu road in Goranboy district.
Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 5 million manats for the construction of the road connecting 8 residential areas with a total population of 31,000 people.
