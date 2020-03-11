Next plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament of new convocation to be held March 13
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11
Trend:
The next plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament of the 6th convocation will be held on March 13, Trend reports on March 11.
The first plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament of the 6th convocation was held on March 10, at which new chairman, vice-chairmen of the Parliament, as well as chairmen and vice-chairmen of parliamentary committees were elected.
Earlier it was reported that the meeting will be held on March 17.
