Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents hold expanded meeting
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held an expanded meeting on March 11 with participation of delegations.
The presidents made speeches at the meeting.
