Azerbaijan's deputy economy minister dismissed (UPDATE)

Politics 12 March 2020 19:00 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.12

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Deputy Economy Minister Shirzad Abdullayev has been dismissed, Trend reports on March 12.

The order was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Abdullayev was born on October 16, 1970, in Azerbaijan’s Agdash district, where he finished the secondary school.

He served in the air defense forces.

Abdullayev was appointed the deputy minister in June 2018.

Before this appointment, Abdullayev served as Executive Director of the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support under the Ministry of Economy (now the Entrepreneurship Development Fund).

Abdullayev was awarded with the medals "For Distinction in Public Service" and "Tereggi" upon the orders of the Azerbaijani president dated November 12, 2012, and October 21, 2014.

