MP proposes law on genocide to be adopted in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:18)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A law on genocide must be adopted in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani MP Elman Mammadov made such a proposal at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on March 13, Trend reports.

The MP stressed that the Armenians throughout the history committed more than one genocide against Azerbaijanis.

"I propose to put forward the issue of adopting the law on genocide into the Azerbaijani parliament’s work plan," Mammadov added.