MP: Law on legal status of occupied territories should be adopted in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 13

Trend:

A law on the legal status of the occupied territories should be adopted in Azerbaijan, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Member of the Committee on Legal Policy and State Building of Azerbaijan's Parliament said at the plenary meeting of the Parliament, Trend reports on March 13.

"Similar laws were adopted in a number of countries of the world. Foreign companies operate in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and are engaged in sponsorship there. Therefore, it is necessary to adopt a law on the legal status of these territories,” Hasanguliyev noted.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.