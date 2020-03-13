Georgian-Azerbaijani border temporarily closed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov had a phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Gaharia, the Trend learned from the press service of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers.
In order to ensure safety and protect the health of citizens of both countries from coronavirus, the sides decided to temporarily close the state border between Azerbaijan and Georgia for all modes of transport from 00:00 (GMT +4) March 14, 2020 for a period of 10 days.
At the same time, during this period, the necessary corridor will be provided for the mutual return of the citizens of Azerbaijan and Georgia to their countries. There will also be a transit corridor for freight.
