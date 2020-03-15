Azerbaijani embassy in Saudi Arabia opens hotline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

Trend:

Citizens of Azerbaijan residing in Saudi Arabia are given a number of recommendations, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani embassy in Saudi Arabia addressed fellow citizens.

“In connection with the rapid spread of a new type of coronavirus, it is necessary to carefully monitor the official information released by the government of Saudi Arabia and observe personal hygiene.”

The recommendations are as follows:

"Do not use public transport if it is not particularly necessary, and do not visit crowded places. In case of having any doubt about coronavirus infection, undergo an early medical examination, and contact the embassy hotline for this purpose (+9966 11 419 2382, +988 54 567 2583)"