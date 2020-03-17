Azerbaijan creates new information system to improve efficiency in public administration
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17
Trend:
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on additional measures to improve the efficiency of public administration.
The decree says that for the electronic control of the situation on the implementation of decrees, orders and instructions of the Azerbaijan's president, a new information system is being created at the Presidential Administration.
