Azerbaijan's Parliament opens session to discuss coronavirus (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17
Trend:
Details added (first version posted on 12:20)
Azerbaijan's Parliament has opened session to discuss coronavirus, Trend reports on March 17.
According to the Parliament's Chairman Sahiba Gafarova, the work carried out in this field in Azerbaijan is highly appreciated by the World Health Organization.
Latest
Azercell supports roaming subscribers and ensures free of charge calls to the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance!