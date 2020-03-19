Azerbaijan joining another international agreement (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is joining another international agreement, Trend reports on March 19 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

For this purpose, the bill "On joining the Intergovernmental Agreement on Dry Ports" was submitted to Azerbaijani parliament.

The bill was discussed at the meetings of the parliamentary committees and recommended for adoption at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The agreement was signed at a meeting of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific in Bangkok on November 7, 2013. The document envisages development of dry ports within the national programs, laws and regulations. Such issues as signing, ratification, approval, accession, entering of the document into force have been stipulated here.

The document also includes the clauses envisaging the establishment of working groups on dry ports, amendments within the fulfilment of the agreement, the procedure for making changes and amending the main content of the document, withdrawal from the agreement and other issues.