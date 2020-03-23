Azerbaijani parliament to transfer funds to Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:07)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The leadership of the Azerbaijani parliament, the committees of the parliament and the staff of the Office and the Department of Affairs of the parliament have decided to transfer a certain part of the monthly salary to the national Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus, Trend reports on March 23 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

Azerbaijan has taken operational measures to prevent the threat of the spread of coronavirus in its territory and the work in this sphere is underway.

The recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) are thoroughly observed. WHO appreciated the steps which are taken by Azerbaijan in the fight against the threat of coronavirus.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.



Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.