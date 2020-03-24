New decision adopted regarding foreigners temporarily residing in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24

Trend:

Foreigners, who cannot leave Azerbaijan for obvious reasons, are no longer required to apply for an extension of their temporary stay in the country, Trend learned from the State Migration Service.

Appeals by foreigners, whose stay in the country from today until April 30 expires, are considered accepted by the State Migration Service, and their stay in our country will be considered legal for a period corresponding to the size of the state fee stipulated by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On state duty" ( the state duty for minors for 30 days is 15 manat, for 60 days - 30 manat; the state duty for adults is 60 manat).