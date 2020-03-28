Azerbaijan's parliament discloses MPs' coronavirus test results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

All of Azerbaijan's MPs have tested coronavirus-negative, spokesman for the parliament Akif Tavakkuloglu told Trend on March 28.

MPs, staff of the Office and the Department of Affairs of the parliament underwent a medical examination for coronavirus in due order, and the parliament’s cars were disinfected.

During the next plenary session of Azerbaijan’s parliament to be held on March 30, 2020, the MPs will sit at least 2 meters apart.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Azerbaijan is one of the countries affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

As a contribution to international efforts to prevent the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection, Azerbaijan's government provided voluntary financial assistance worth $5 million to the COVID-19 Fund as part of the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP).