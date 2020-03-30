Turkey urges int’l organizations to boycott so-called "election" in occupied Karabakh (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 14:27)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30
Trend:
Turkey has called on the OSCE Minsk Group and all international organizations to boycott the holding of so-called "election" by Armenia in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 30 referring to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
“The so-called "election", scheduled for March 31, 2020 in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, demonstrates the unilateral attempts to "legitimize" the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region,” the ministry added.
"This is an open violation of the principles of international law, including the UN Security Council resolutions and OSCE principles," the ministry said.
