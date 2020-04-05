Import of several products to Azerbaijan to be exempted from customs duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5

The measures have been announced to ensure the uninterrupted prvision of the Azerbaijani population with the relevant products which are imported into the country, which are necessary to meet the population’s need for food and medical supplies in connection with the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

There is the corresponding information in the "Plan of measures on the implementation of the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2020" “On a number of measures to reduce the negative impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) and sharp fluctuations as a result of coronavirus in the global energy market and stock market, on the economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, macroeconomic stability, issues of employment in the country and business entities".

In accordance with the document, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and the State Customs Committee are obliged to rapidly ensure the application of measures to reduce the import duties on goods, deemed necessary, to zero, as well as simplify the customs clearance, control and issuance of permits (certificates) for the import of goods deemed necessary to meet these needs in 2020.