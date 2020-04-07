Vice-speaker: Azerbaijan turning from importer into producer of medical supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

Trend:

By order of the President Ilham Aliyev, another extremely important issue for Azerbaijan has been resolved, the Parliament’s Vice-Speaker Adil Aliyev said, Trend reports.

As he noted, large-scale reforms are being carried out in various directions in the country on Azerbaijan president's initiative, so it’s natural that economic development is of high importance in the reforms structure.

"According to the World Bank's Doing Business reports, Azerbaijan ranks among countries where the business environment has improved. But unfortunately, despite the preventive measures taken, the worldwide spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infection affected our country, as well. Currently, even global powers are unable to overwhelm the disease; the number of infection and death cases cause anxiety,” the vice-speaker said.

“However, owing to the preventive measures adopted in Azerbaijan by order of the head of state, the epidemic in the country hasn’t become widespread. In result of taking thoughtful steps, the situation is under full control in the country”.

“The World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praising Azerbaijan president’s policy, the work carried out to limit the coronavirus pandemic’s negative impact and scale, in a letter addressed to world leaders, mentioned the experience of Azerbaijan as an example," the vice-speaker said.

According to him, in view of the sensitive attitude to the issue of protecting public health, President Ilham Aliyev gave a direct order to begin production of medical masks in the country two weeks ago.

"In connection with the issue, the respective government agencies have shortly issued loans to entrepreneurs, as a result of which it became possible to import the necessary equipment and raw materials for the production of medical masks,” he said.

As a logical continuation of the far-sighted policy and economic reforms carried out, an enterprise for the production of masks established by Baku Textile Factory LLC was opened with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. Thus, the problems with medical supplies, which are observed in many countries of the world due to coronavirus, have been shortly resolved in Azerbaijan.

"The new enterprise, using raw materials that meet ISO international standards, will produce daily 120,000 medical masks at the initial stage. In the coming days, another production line will be launched, and the daily production will reach 200,000-250,000 medical masks. This means that now Azerbaijan is turning from an importer into a country producing medical supplies. The enterprise will produce both sterile masks and N95, as well as other special types of masks," Aliyev said.

According to the vice speaker, it’s positive that various enterprises are currently engaged in production of alcohol and other disinfectants used in manufacturing of masks. The conditions created today in Azerbaijan make it possible to achieve success in the production of medical masks and disinfectants.

"This is a natural result of the state’s care about the private sector and an indicator of cooperation between the public and private sectors, steps taken by the state towards the development of the private sector,” he noted.

“I want to remind that the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park was established on the initiative of the head of state, and the main task was to develop the non-oil sector, eliminate the dependence of the domestic market on imports, and create conditions for the development of entrepreneurship”.

“The main goal of the state is to protect the public health so that people don’t get ill, and all necessary measures are taken for this. At the same time, responsibility is also required of citizens: they should pay special attention to the rules of personal hygiene, protect themselves and their family members from the infection," Adil Aliyev added.