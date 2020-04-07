President Ilham Aliyev: As we demonstrate unity and solidarity, we must also show responsibility and be disciplined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

Trend:

As we demonstrate unity and solidarity, we must also show responsibility and be disciplined, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his appeal to the Azerbaijani people after attending the inauguration of medical masks manufacturing enterprise established by Baku Textile Factory LLC in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park.

“Faced with a serious situation, the Azerbaijani state demonstrated its strength again. It showed that our main goal is to protect the people and the state. Any steps can be taken to achieve this, and we are doing that. As a result of operational measures, we did not allow this disaster to assume large proportions in the country. But our further success will largely depend on the actions of our people. The state has done everything possible. Tight restrictive measures have been applied. People should be responsible, take care of themselves, their loved ones, family members. As we demonstrate unity and solidarity, we must also show responsibility and be disciplined,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that coronavirus has created big problems for the global economy.

“This is already being acknowledged by leaders of the world's senior financial institutions. The International Monetary Fund has already stated that the crisis caused by the coronavirus will be even more severe than the crisis of 2008-2009. As far as Azerbaijan is concerned – it is possible to say that the oil price has dropped by more than in half – the coronavirus has adversely affected many sectors of the economy and the service sector. However, despite this, the problems of those working in these areas have been taken into account. The four working groups set up on my instruction have largely completed their work. I have received an update. Based on the instructions, the Cabinet of Ministers has already approved an Action Plan. The initial plan was to allocate about 1 billion manats for this purpose. However, subsequent additional calculations showed that this was not enough and at least 2.5 billion manats will be allocated so that economic stability in Azerbaijan is maintained, employment problems are resolved and our macroeconomic and financial situation remains stable,” said President Ilham Aliyev.