Parliamentary committee chairman: 2019 - memorable year for Azerbaijan’s foreign policy success

The year 2019 was memorable for Azerbaijan’s great foreign policy success, Chairman of the Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament on International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov said.

Seyidov made the remark in Baku at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on April 9, Trend reports.

“In general, last year was marked by success in all spheres in Azerbaijan,” the chairman said. “No one knew that coronavirus pandemic will occur and some difficulties will be observed in international relations.”

"However, despite this, Azerbaijan continues its activity at the international level and the country’s position in the world arena is strong," Seyidov said.

The chairman also touched upon the pardon decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Seyidov stressed that this document is an integral part of the president’s humane policy.

"President Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva pursue social policy based on the high principles of humanism,” the chairman said. “We must do everything possible for people’s happiness."