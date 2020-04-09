OSCE PA says so-called "elections" in Azerbaijan's occupied Karabakh region illegitimate (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:27)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

The recent so-called "elections" held in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan were illegitimate and could aggravate the public health threat, reads a statement of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports on April 9.

The leadership of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly agreed to endorse a call by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a worldwide ceasefire, emphasizing that a number of conflicts continue to rage in the OSCE area even as countries struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the world grapples with containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing we need is armed conflict to complicate these efforts,” said OSCE PA President George Tsereteli.

“The OSCE area is impacted by a number of conflicts,” Tsereteli added. “I urge all parties to heed the UN call for a ceasefire so that we can all focus on the common struggle today against COVID-19.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.