President Ilham Aliyev: Today we clearly see professionalism of our doctors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.20

Trend:

Today we clearly see the professionalism of our doctors, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting held through videoconference with the participation of Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev and Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

“Of course, in connection with the current situation, I am most concerned about people's health. Our doctors are doing everything possible to help people. As you know, our healthcare system is facing a great test. The fact that our healthcare system has not collapsed is primarily due to the fact that we were able to control the spread of the disease. If it had got out of hand, then our healthcare system would not be able to cope with it. Some developed countries – their situation is shown on TV and Internet resources these days – do not have the opportunity to treat people at all. Some patients are placed in the corridors, on the floor, lie on the floor and simply remain in the hospital building. Hundreds and in some cases more than a thousand people die in the most developed countries. Why? Simply because the healthcare system cannot cope with that, there is no room in hospitals, sometimes there is a lack of necessary equipment. If the healthcare system of these countries had functioned normally, then the lives of most of these people could have been saved,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that in recent years, our healthcare system has come a long way.

“Today, coronavirus-infected people are being treated in more than 20 public hospitals. The vast majority of these hospitals have been built in the last 16 years, including the “Yeni klinika” with 575 beds, the most modern healthcare institution in our country where more than 100 patients are currently being treated. In addition, many patients are undergoing treatment in the educational-therapeutic and surgical clinics of the Azerbaijan Medical University, which were built at my initiative. Many patients are treated in central district hospitals built in the districts in recent years. In particular, patients receive treatment in three new hospitals opened in the cities of Goranboy, Gazakh and Shamkir in March this year. There are facilities for 500 beds. So more than a thousand beds were commissioned in March. According to my instructions, 10 modular hospitals are currently under construction in our country. I believe that after these hospitals begin to operate, an additional 2,000 beds will be available there in the next one to two months. So we are doing all the preparatory work. Today we clearly see the professionalism of our doctors. It is no secret that sometimes there were critical attitudes to the activities of health workers. The healthcare system of Azerbaijan was allegedly in a terrible state, patients in Azerbaijan allegedly do not receive proper treatment and wealthy people prefer to go abroad. True, there are such facts, and not only in Azerbaijan, as wealthy people from much richer countries than us receive treatment in leading clinics of Europe and America. This is a global practice. But we rely only on our own capabilities these days,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that our healthcare system is being developed by Azerbaijani doctors with state support.

“The fact that complex operations are conducted in Azerbaijan today, there are various examinations in connection with the coronavirus, there are 18 laboratories – all this multiplies our strength. So we can be completely sure today that the capabilities of our healthcare system and the professionalism of doctors are up to standard. I want to express my gratitude to the doctors for their dedication and heroism once again. Therefore, I am absolutely sure that as a result of the extension of the quarantine regime, we can further reinforce the positive dynamics,” said President Ilham Aliyev.