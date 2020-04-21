Azerbaijani President allocates funds for improvement of water supply in 10 cities and districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.21

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to continue the improvement of irrigation and drinking water supply in 13 residential areas in 10 cities and districts of the country.

Under the presidential Order, Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company is allocated 1,19 million manats for digging 17 sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of cultivable lands and supply of drinking water for 193,696 people in 13 residential areas in 10 cities and districts.