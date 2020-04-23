Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh sends letter of protest to US congressmen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 23

Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev has sent a letter of protest to members of the US Congress, Trend reports.

Ganjaliyev condemned the sending of a "congratulatory letter" to the illegal regime created by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by members of the Congress Frank Pallone, Jackie Speier, Gus Bilirakis and Adam Schiff who are supporting the Armenian lobby.

“The Azerbaijani community was forcibly expelled from their homelands, deprived of basic human rights as a result of the occupation by Armenia of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and seven adjacent regions of the country, which has been going on for more than 28 years in violation of the basic principles of international law, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and decisions of other international organizations," Ganjaliyev said.

He stressed that in this context, the attempts to "legitimize" the elective show in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan on March 31 and April 14 are extremely irresponsible. The entire international community, including the US, resolutely rejected this show, declaring their solidarity with Azerbaijan.

"Thus, the international community unequivocally declared the non-recognition of the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the consequences of ethnic cleansing,” the head of the community added.

Ganjaliyev noted that in order to prove their adherence to human rights, universal values ​​and the rule of law, these representatives of the Congress should urge Armenia to refrain from illegal actions that only further complicate the situation, leave the occupied territories and take a constructive approach to peace negotiations to resolve the conflict.

“However, contrary to the basic principles of the US state policy based on respect for fundamental human rights and universal values, they supported the ethnic cleansing policy pursued by Armenia against Azerbaijanis. Unfortunately, the actions of these individuals only further encourage those who continue to spread legends in Armenian society about the superiority of one ethnic group over others. This does not bode well for either Armenia or the future of the region as a whole,” the head of the community added.

“These persons are not even concerned that the holding of this show exposed those living in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to a high risk of contracting a coronavirus infection. This shows that they do not attach any importance to the safety of the residents of the occupied territories, but only serve the interests of a particular political group. Unfortunately, the facts indicate that this 'congratulatory letter' was initiated for personal gain, to the detriment of all moral and political principles,” Ganjaliyev stressed.

The head of the community also noted that the irresponsible "congratulatory letter", demonstrating disrespect for the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and propagating a discriminatory approach towards Azerbaijanis, does not withstand the slightest criticism both morally, legally and politically.

Ganjaliyev said that the best that members of Congress can do is to take steps to support the fundamental rights of all internally displaced persons and contribute to the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, which will contribute to the peaceful coexistence of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities.

“I want to emphasize that the Azerbaijani community is doing everything possible to peacefully resolve the conflict and ensure the peaceful coexistence and development of both communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. We express our gratitude to the international community, including those in the US who support our fair struggle, and urge those who oppose justice to refrain from such a wrong approach,” the head of the community concluded.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.