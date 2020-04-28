Centrist Democrat International denounces so-called “elections” in occupied Karabakh (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Centrist Democrat International political party has denounced the so-called "presidential and parliamentary elections" held in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, Trend reports on April 28 referring to the New Azerbaijan Party.

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party closely cooperates with the Centrist Democrat International. The party is also an observer-member in the Centrist Democrat International.

“No country recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as a state,” the Centrist Democrat International political party’s statement said. “Holding of these illegal, so-called "elections" does not contribute to the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

“Being committed and proceeding from the principles and norms of international law, the Centrist Democrat International political party reaffirms the recognition of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said.

“By joining the relevant statement of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Centrist Democrat International political party does not recognize the results of the so-called "elections" in the occupied Azerbaijani region,” the statement said.

“The Centrist Democrat International political party shares the EU’s sharp position concerning this issue,” the statement said.

The support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to resolve the conflict peacefully and speedily has been expressed in the statement.

The Centrist Democrat International political party also calls for a more constructive approach for the sake of the regional security.