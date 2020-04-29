Composition of Azerbaijani parliament’s delegation in PA BSEC disclosed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 29
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The composition of the delegation of the Azerbaijani parliament in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PA BSEC) has been determined, Trend reports on April 29.
The delegation will be led by MP Eldar Nuriyev.
The delegation includes MPs Musa Guliyev, Eldar Ibrahimov, Ramin Mammadov, Zhalya Ahmadova and Elshad Mirbashiroglu.
