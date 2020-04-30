Ministry: Azerbaijani government taking urgent measures to return citizens staying abroad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30
Trend:
The Azerbaijani government continues to take urgent measures to bring back the citizens who are abroad and want to come back, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports on April 30.
“Due to the difficult global situation that has arisen because of the coronavirus pandemic, citizens abroad are returning to the country even under the current conditions of a special quarantine regime,” the spokesperson said.
Latest
Fitch: Kazakhstan's sovereign credit profile exposed to coronavirus pandemic due to lower oil prices
Azerbaijan's Chief Epidemiologist: Non-observance of hygienic rules can lead to second wave of COVID-19