Ministry: Azerbaijani government taking urgent measures to return citizens staying abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30

Trend:

The Azerbaijani government continues to take urgent measures to bring back the citizens who are abroad and want to come back, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports on April 30.

“Due to the difficult global situation that has arisen because of the coronavirus pandemic, citizens abroad are returning to the country even under the current conditions of a special quarantine regime,” the spokesperson said.