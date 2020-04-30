Azerbaijan's MFA to returning citizens: Gathering at border checkpoints doesn't help speed things up (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 17:11)

The Azerbaijani government continues to take urgent measures to bring back the citizens who are abroad and want to come back, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports on April 30.

“Due to the difficult global situation because of the coronavirus pandemic, citizens abroad are returning to the country even under the current conditions of a special quarantine regime,” the spokesperson said.

“A special website has been created to bring back our citizens from Russia,” the spokesperson said. “People are being registered online. During the previous weeks, a group of our citizens, namely, 548 people, returned to Azerbaijan and this work continues. At the same time, it is necessary to take into account that each returning citizen is quarantined. In this regard, the decision related to the return of citizens is made depending on the availability of vacant beds in quarantine zones.”

“We have repeatedly appealed to our citizens in this regard,” Abdullayeva added. “Azerbaijani extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Russia urged compatriots to demonstrate understanding.”

“Presently, our citizens after registration must wait for a message, which is sent to them from the website and not go to the border checkpoint,” the spokesperson added. “While going to a border checkpoint, our citizens endanger both their own health and the health of their relatives.”

“I would like to emphasize again that the return of our citizens is being ensured taking into account the availability of vacant beds in the quarantine zones in Azerbaijan,” Abdullayeva said. “In this regard, of course, we must think about our doctors, respect the work of the medical staff, which works almost without interruption. There are also our citizens in other countries. They are staying temporarily and want to return. The work is underway to return them to Azerbaijan.”

“Gathering at the border checkpoints doesn't help move the matter forward, and it is important for every citizen to understand this,” the spokesperson added. “I would like to reiterate that the government will return the citizens who are abroad gradually in accordance with the development of the situation in Azerbaijan, the availability of vacant beds in the quarantine zones and the corresponding logistic support."