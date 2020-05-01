President Ilham Aliyev: Currently, one of main goals of our economic development is to reduce shadow economy

Politics 1 May 2020 17:26 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev: Currently, one of main goals of our economic development is to reduce shadow economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

Currently, one of the main goals of our economic development is to reduce the shadow economy, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during a videoconference with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti, Trend reports.

“We made good progress last year. This year, we are successfully moving in this direction. Major changes have taken place in Azerbaijan. There have been changes in the Presidential Administration, government, parliament, local executive authorities. They are going on. As for the plans for the future, I want to thank you personally and leadership of the bank for the importance being attached to Azerbaijan. We are very grateful to you for supporting the most important projects related to infrastructure and energy infrastructure, including the Southern Gas Corridor. We are moving on to an agreed agenda now. I would also like to comment on your words about our plans. As for the “green program”, we take this issue very seriously. I was informed that we currently have nine projects. The Ganja waste management project has already been given green light. I think that “Ganja-Green City” can be a good example for other large cities of Azerbaijan. As for renewable energy, we are very enthusiastic about that. Here is where we are now,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state recalled that in January, Azerbaijan signed preliminary documents with two experienced renewable energy companies related to the construction of 440-megawatt solar and wind power plants.

“As far as I know, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development plans to support them. It is very important that the coronavirus does not affect the plans of these companies. A few days ago, our Minister of Energy informed me that they are serious about their obligations. This, of course, will open the doors wide to other large companies. You probably know that seven major energy companies participated in the bidding. As for the companies that did not go through this time, we offered them the opportunity to conduct further negotiations. I agree with you that during the crisis we must take very serious measures. We should mobilize our efforts and spend more to find an easy way out of the crisis. This is a situation no-one was ready for. How will we overcome this situation? What will be the consequences? How should we evaluate these consequences and plan priorities? Therefore, Mr. President, we will need the support of the bank and your support, expert assistance, because, as I said, no country in the world has encountered such a situation. You have also mentioned the issue of irrigation. I can tell you that at present this issue may become the top priority in the infrastructure sector for us because all other infrastructure projects have been practically completed. Last year we faced a very serious drought,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that there is a serious drought this year as well.

“The volumes of water in storages are as small as ever. Even the older generation can’t recall a drought as bad as last year. Therefore, irrigation is turning into a major infrastructure project. With this aim, I recently set up a state commission headed by our former Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, who you know quite well. Other members of this commission are the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Economy, the Minister of Ecology, the Minister of Agriculture and the head of the state irrigation agency. They will first evaluate our water resources. To exercise control over water resources, we need an electronic system. After that, our infrastructure will be evaluated,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that most of it is a legacy of the Soviet era.

“Sometimes our water losses are as high as 40-50 percent because it is possible to say that these canals have completely lost their qualities. We will invite foreign experts. We rely on your support not only financially, but also from the point of view of expert skill, so that we have projects for both short and medium term. We do not need a long-term strategic plan because in that case we will need five years. We are ready to allocate resources. Of course, it would be wonderful if the bank could support us in that. The main thing is proper project management. As for state-owned enterprises, the Minister of Economy is working on this issue. As already noted, commercialization and partial privatization – perhaps we need to discuss this with you to know what initial steps should be taken. In fact, we are ready for this. There is still a corporate governance issue. Currently, as you know, we are primarily discussing the idea of a parent organization with a view to coordination because one of our problems is related to insufficient coordination between state-owned companies. Even in the transport sector, one of the most promising sectors today, we see that corporate interests of companies prevail over state ones. An additional working group will be established for this purpose,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey significantly increases export to Turkic-speaking countries
Turkey significantly increases export to Turkic-speaking countries
Turkic Council triggers action measures to coordinate transport &amp; logistics
Turkic Council triggers action measures to coordinate transport & logistics
Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan
Loading Bars
Latest
Coronavirus kills 63 people in Iran within 24 hrs Iran 17:47
Total assets of Azerbaijan Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund increase Finance 17:43
Azerbaijani Central Bank to ensure banks' sustainable dev't under new support program - analyst Finance 17:36
Turkey reveals list of its top LPG-importing companies Oil&Gas 17:35
President Ilham Aliyev: Decision to introduce restrictive measures was not an easy one Politics 17:32
President Ilham Aliyev: Currently, one of main goals of our economic development is to reduce shadow economy Politics 17:26
Azerbaijan confirms 50 new coronavirus cases Society 17:21
Jet fuel transshipment volume via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 17:16
Credit activity of Uzbekistan may increase in 3Q2020 Finance 17:16
Enterprise Azerbaijan: Supporting local startups during pandemic - important ICT 17:10
Turkish ministry discloses crude oil transshipment volume via ports in 1Q2020 Turkey 17:06
Movement of untreated sulfur through Turkey's ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 17:01
Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi complex extends tender to buy equipment for overhaul Tenders 17:01
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar refinery opens tender for pipeline maintenance Tenders 16:55
Georgian diplomatic missions assist over 18,000 citizens abroad Transport 16:54
President Ilham Aliyev: Current period for us is a time when we must increase spending and help vulnerable citizens and entrepreneurs Politics 16:53
Azerbaijan expands list of conditions for permission to foreigners, stateless persons for temporary residence Society 16:52
Parliament makes changes to law on citizenship of Azerbaijan Politics 16:43
Turkey reveals data on diesel fuel transshipment via ports for 1Q2020 Turkey 16:29
Uzbekistan expects drop in incoming remittances Finance 16:14
Azerbaijan extends quarantine until May 31 Politics 16:11
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund reveals data on its funds sold at foreign exchange auctions Finance 16:08
Turkmengaz opens tender to buy general, technological equipment Tenders 16:04
Turkmenistan, International Organization for Migration talk over fighting human trafficking Turkmenistan 16:00
WHO: Azerbaijan - one of leading countries in combating coronavirus Society 15:48
Central Bank of Uzbekistan assesses impact of COVID-19 on economy Finance 15:44
Chevron records rise in earnings for 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 15:40
Iran to revise forecast for crude oil sales Oil&Gas 15:39
Kazakh banks increase lending to economy Finance 15:35
Azerbaijani Central Bank decreases upper limit of interest rate corridor Economy 15:21
US tops LPG importers to Turkey Oil&Gas 15:21
Azerbaijan names economy sector with largest share of credit investments Finance 15:20
Spain's coronavirus death toll climbs to 24,824 Europe 14:48
Turkey significantly increases export to Turkic-speaking countries Turkey 14:45
Georgia to update credit guarantee program Business 14:44
Germany to take 25.1% stake in Lufthansa Europe 14:42
Kazakhstan’s Oil Construction Company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 14:34
Azerbaijani Central Bank elaborates on closure of local banks Economy 14:33
Kazakhstan's Air Astana eyes resuming domestic flights Transport 14:16
Azerbaijan's Central Bank discloses forecast on balance of payments Economy 14:13
Trump to leave White House on Friday for first time in a month US 14:06
Turkey's export to BSEC members rises in 1Q2020 Turkey 14:03
Azerbaijani president signs decree on appointment of new prosecutor general Politics 14:01
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 13:54
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender to purchase PPE Tenders 13:52
Azerbaijan increases gas export to Turkey Oil&Gas 13:47
Japan, Turkmenistan to develop joint projects in chemical, transport sectors Business 13:44
Uzbekistan records price hike for vegetables Finance 13:28
Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on May 1 Economy 13:17
Turkish Iskenderun port announces its cargo transshipment for 1Q2020 Turkey 13:15
Production of water meters, gas pressure regulators to surge in Azerbaijan Business 13:04
Turkey's export to D-8 countries down in 1Q2020 Turkey 13:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 1 Economy 12:50
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 12:49
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:42
Uzbekistan sees increase in average consumer prices Finance 12:31
Turkic Council triggers action measures to coordinate transport & logistics Transport 12:13
COVID-19 cases up by 27 in Georgia Georgia 12:04
Financial disruptions could undermine energy industry’s ability to ramp up output Oil&Gas 11:57
Post-pandemic energy sector may look significantly different Oil&Gas 11:52
Azerbaijan names new prosecutor general Politics 11:49
Turkmenistan to send food to Afghanistan as part of humanitarian aid Turkmenistan 11:46
Snam may have some re-phasing of its capex plans Oil&Gas 11:41
Turkmenistan talks over modernization of its agro-industrial sector with John Deere Business 11:41
French rail company SNCF expects 3 billion euro coronavirus revenue hit Europe 11:40
Adjustments under OPEC+ agreement get going Oil&Gas 11:33
Additional funds allocated for construction of Tashkent Pharma Park in Uzbekistan Construction 11:30
Kazakhstan reveals latest COVID-19 statistics as of May 1 Kazakhstan 11:26
EIB stands ready to help countries outside of EU against COVID-19 Finance 11:22
Azerbaijan's voluntary insurance fees soar in 1Q2020, CBA data says Economy 11:21
Kazakh gas producing company opens tender for field reserves assessment Tenders 11:12
Turkey's EPDK reveals petroleum products' exports by Star Refinery Oil&Gas 11:03
Britain may have hit its daily testing target Europe 11:02
Uzbekistan gets more WB funds to support its social, economic policies Finance 10:59
Ryanair grounds virtually all planes until July, reviews growth plans Europe 10:57
Heathrow Airport sees April passenger numbers down 97% Europe 10:32
Carrefour plans to open its chain of stores in Uzbekistan Business 10:27
Oil rises again as output cuts kick in, inventories grow less than expected Oil&Gas 10:20
Malaysia eases some virus curbs, most businesses to reopen next week Other News 10:17
Thailand reports six new coronavirus cases, no deaths Other News 10:13
Uzbekistan confirms new COVID-19 cases as of May 1 Uzbekistan 09:54
Iran seeks to solve border trade issues with Turkey Business 09:47
Kazakhstan announces oil cuts plan within OPEC+ Oil&Gas 09:45
Kazakh citizens buy more real estate in Turkey Turkey 09:42
Iran reveals number of operating enterprises in Semnan province Business 09:41
Azerbaijan starts fulfilling OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 09:40
Azerbaijani economy to benefit from alternative energy sources Oil&Gas 08:55
Trump says Washington may introduce new tariffs on Beijing for COVID-19 spread US 08:26
Lebanese PM announces new financial strategy to save country from current crisis Arab World 07:25
Trump confident that coronavirus may have originated in Chinese lab US 06:14
UK is past the peak, says PM Johnson, promising lockdown exit plan Europe 05:16
Brazil registers record 7,218 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours World 04:15
Singapore reports 528 new COVID-19 cases Other News 02:40
Russian PM Mishustin says tested positive for coronavirus Russia 01:43
Azerbaijan’s effective steps against COVID-19 praised by int’l experts, says MFA spokesperson Politics 00:51
7 IS militants killed in anti-terror operation in Iraq Arab World 00:31
Executive director: Reorganization of IGB project activities underway to ensure progress Oil&Gas 30 April 23:23
Hundreds of companies apply for resuming work in Georgia Business 30 April 22:53
EBRD, Green Climate Fund to finance new project in Georgia Finance 30 April 22:23
Slovakia to finance five projects in Georgia Business 30 April 22:20
All news