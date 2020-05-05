Azerbaijani MP: Armenian leadership voices unfounded statements one after another

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

The statements of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov on the Karabakh conflict recently became the most frequently discussed topic in the political circles of Armenia, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports.

In this regard, the Armenian leadership and the representatives of the illegal regime created on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, one after another, voice unfounded statements, Ganjaliyev noted.

Being the legally elected representative of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Ganjaliyev emphasized that such statements do not mean anything and serve only as a cover for the fact of Karabakh's occupation by Armenia.

In any case, the conflict will be resolved in accordance with Article 11 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, which states that the territory of Azerbaijan is one, inviolable and indivisible, he said.

“Armenia and those in the occupied territories can say anything, but the opinion of the international community on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict plays a key role, and the international community has taken a fair and tough stance against the aggressive policy of Armenia. This position is reflected both in resolutions of the UN Security Council, numerous international organizations, and in the sharp reaction of the world community in connection with the so-called "elections" recently organized by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Because of the occupation of Azerbaijan's territories, Armenia was left alone on the international arena," said the MP.

“Apparently, with such unfounded statements, Armenia and its servants in the occupied territories are trying to reassure the domestic audience. However, the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories and the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their lands, will be the key points of any solution to the conflict,” said Ganjaliyev.

“The Armenian army is not and cannot be a "guarantor of security" of the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. The Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh is well aware of this, and if they are interested in achieving peace in the region, then together with us they must demand the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,” said the MP.

“Azerbaijan’s efforts for resolving the conflict peacefully, contrary to all military and political capabilities, is an indicator of the high appreciation that the state gives to human life. Azerbaijan’s peaceful actions are also an indicator of respect for the peace-support mission of the OSCE Minsk Group,” Ganjaliyev added.

“We, the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan are confident that the conflict will be resolved soon, and our violated rights will be restored. Together with the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh, we will live in peace, enjoying the exceptional benefits of Azerbaijani citizenship," the MP emphasized.