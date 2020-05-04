NAM members adopt joint declaration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

Online Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 has adopted a declaration, Trend reports.

The declaration reads:

We, the Heads of State and Government, having met through video conference at the Online Summitlevel Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to Covid-19, under the theme of “United against COVID-19 pandemic” on 4 May 2020, upon the initiative of H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, with a view to making an effective contribution to the global efforts in tackling the unprecedented effects of COVID-19 pandemic,

1. Reiterate our strong commitment to the purposes, principles and provisions of the Charter of the United Nations and founding documents of NAM,

2. Welcome the adoption of United Nations General Assembly resolution A/RES/74/270, entitled “Global solidarity to fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)”, and A/RES/74/274,

entitled “International cooperation to ensure global access to medicines, vaccines and medical equipment to face COVID-19”,

3. Express full support to the United Nations Secretary-General’s plans and initiatives to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,

4. Recall the Communiques of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement on “the COVID-19 Pandemic” of 25 March 2020 and “In support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and its Director-General” of 9 April 2020,

5. Express serious concern over the rapid spread of COVID-19, which poses a major challenge to humanity and requires a global response based on unity, solidarity and renewed multilateral cooperation,

6. Recognize the unprecedented effects of the pandemic, including the severe disruption to societies and economies, as well as to global travel and commerce, and the devastating impact on the livelihood of people,

7. Recognize also that the poorest and most vulnerable are the hardest hit by the pandemic and that the impact of the crisis will reverse hard-won development gains and hamper progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,

8. Reiterate our support to multilateralism with the United Nations at its core, and acknowledge that preserving and strengthening the values of multilateralism and international cooperation, which underpin the Charter of the United Nations and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable

Development, is fundamental to promoting and supporting the three pillars of the United Nations – peace and security, development and human rights,



9. Express full support to the WHO and its leadership, while recognizing the critical role and guidance they are currently playing on the frontlines, including with the provision of guidance, training, equipment and concrete life-saving services, in order to ensure the effective response of

the international community to the ever-increasing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the greatest human crisis and health emergency of our times,

10. Call on the Member States of the United Nations to enhance their cooperation at the national, regional and international levels to confront and combat this scourge,

11. Emphasize that in the face of this type of global emergency, the spirit of solidarity must be at the center of our efforts and a high level of ethical and humanist commitment is required, where solidarity and selfless cooperation prevail in order to provide the peoples in need with

medicines, medical equipment and supplies, food, exchange of expertise and good practices,

12. Express our strong condemnation at the promulgation and application of unilateral coercive measures against Member States of the Movement, that are applied in violation of the Charter of

the United Nations and international law, further express our support, in accordance with international law, to the States affected by such measures, and urge the international community to adopt urgent and effective measures to eliminate the use of such measures, that are

inconsistent with the principles of international law or the Charter of the United Nations, with a view to ensure the effectiveness of national responses to the COVID-19 pandemic,

13. Call for intensified international cooperation to contain, mitigate and defeat the pandemic, including by exchanging information, scientific knowledge and best practices and by applying the relevant guidelines recommended by the WHO,

14. Underline the need for concerted efforts to prevent the negative effects of the pandemic on the economies of Member States,

15. Express our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as a result of COVID-19 and express its solidarity with all those who are currently struggling with and recovering from COVID-19,

16. Recognize the enormous contribution and dedication of and express our gratitude to medical personnel and health care providers in this humanitarian emergency,

17. Decide to establish the Non-Aligned Movement Task Force with the task to work out a database that will include the basic humanitarian and medical needs and requirements of NAM Member

States, which will be submitted by the Chairmanship to all donor countries, international humanitarian organizations, international financial institutions, transnational private entities implementing social responsibility projects and others for possible support and assistance,

18. Express our gratitude to H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement for initiating and hosting this timely and valuable meeting.