Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on Armenian PM’s statement

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia’s position on resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not changed at all since 2018, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva commented on Pashinyan’s statement made in the Armenian parliament, Trend reports on May 6.

“By this statement, the Armenian prime minister admitted that Armenia impedes the settlement of the Karabakh conflict and thereby, the achievement of peace and security in the region,” the spokesperson said. “This statement clearly demonstrates who exactly refuses to negotiate, to fulfill the requirements of the international community, first of all, the UN Security Council’s resolutions, and thus, is an obstacle to the conflict settlement.”

“The Armenian leadership must understand that these statements do not at all serve to resolve the conflict through the negotiations and realize that in the end Azerbaijan, on the basis of its Constitution, as well as the norms and principles of international law, will restore its territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders,” the spokesperson said. “The Armenian side is responsible for any tension that may arise within the conflict settlement."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.