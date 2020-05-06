Azerbaijan to hold meeting of NAM health ministers (UPDATE)

Politics 6 May 2020 23:05 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to hold meeting of NAM health ministers (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted May 6 at 22:32)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

A working group has been set up within the Non-Aligned Movement on the initiative of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, said Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev in an interview with AzTv, Trend reports.

He pointed out that the working group has several tasks, the first of which is to hold a meeting of health ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Hajiyev noted that currently, there is a need to cooperate in the health sphere, to exchange experience, as well as various medical protocols and algorithms.

"World Health Assembly will be held soon within the World Health Organization. In accordance with the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan will hold a meeting of health ministers as part of this event. Relevant work and coordination is underway based on the existing procedures within the Non-Aligned Movement," he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey coronavirus recoveries top 78,000 amid drop in daily deaths
Turkey coronavirus recoveries top 78,000 amid drop in daily deaths
Surge vessel fabrication for Star Refinery completed successfully
Surge vessel fabrication for Star Refinery completed successfully
Turkey reveals data on foreign trade turnover
Turkey reveals data on foreign trade turnover
Loading Bars
Latest
Italy's daily deaths rise by 369, total toll at 29,684 Europe 00:04
Moscow’s coronavirus death toll tops 900 Russia 6 May 23:29
Turkey coronavirus recoveries top 78,000 amid drop in daily deaths Turkey 6 May 22:49
Azerbaijan to hold meeting of NAM health ministers Politics 6 May 22:32
Iran’s Sarakhs Free Zone to be energy exchange hub for Central Asia Oil&Gas 6 May 22:18
830 new COVID-19 infections detected in Qatar Arab World 6 May 21:47
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 6 May 21:28
Azerbaijan’s economy minister attends Turkic Council’s videoconference (PHOTO) Economy 6 May 21:26
UK's confirmed COVID-19 death toll tops 30,000 Europe 6 May 21:19
Iran's Saipa automaker to resume Pride sales Business 6 May 21:07
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on Armenian PM’s statement Politics 6 May 21:06
Azerbaijani Deputy FM talks about construction of hydroelectric power plants on Araz River Politics 6 May 21:03
Majority of insurance companies pay more insurance claims in Azerbaijan Economy 6 May 20:59
Turkmenistan’s Senagat bank introduces new deposits Finance 6 May 20:48
Galt & Taggart: Banking sector loan portfolio up in Georgia Business 6 May 20:34
Azerbaijan's biscuit factory expands range of packaged products Business 6 May 20:32
First modular hospital to treat coronavirus infected people to open in Azerbaijan Society 6 May 20:02
Doctors treating coronavirus infected people may be insured in Azerbaijan Society 6 May 19:59
State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance talks coronavirus penetration into Azerbaijan Society 6 May 19:36
Coronavirus pandemic affects introduction of compulsory medical insurance system in Azerbaijan Society 6 May 19:31
Ukrainian oil company reveals Azeri Light purchase volumes Oil&Gas 6 May 19:25
MP: Workplaces in Iran to reopen with precautions Business 6 May 19:12
Surge vessel fabrication for Star Refinery completed successfully Oil&Gas 6 May 19:09
Azerbaijan may tighten quarantine if coronavirus cases increase Society 6 May 18:55
Caspian European Club holds online B2B Transport Forum Transport 6 May 18:50
CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion significantly down in EU Oil&Gas 6 May 18:38
Azerbaijan discloses amount of daily expenses for treating coronavirus infected patients Society 6 May 18:37
Georgian National Bank: Revenue from tourism to drop Finance 6 May 18:37
Uzbekistan attracts investors to boost chemical industry Business 6 May 18:18
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 9 Oil&Gas 6 May 18:11
Azerbaijan uses same meds for COVID-19 treatment as other countries Society 6 May 18:02
Number of coronavirus infected people growing in Azerbaijan Society 6 May 18:02
Uzbek Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange simplifies trade rules Business 6 May 18:01
Georgia allocates funds for health program to manage COVID-19 Georgia 6 May 18:00
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company to increase production Business 6 May 17:59
Kazakhstan triples pharmaceuticals export within industrialization roadmap Business 6 May 17:52
Turkmenistan’s credit agencies introduce proximity cards Finance 6 May 17:50
Five Azerbaijani insurers’ premiums down in 1Q2020 Economy 6 May 17:49
Israel signs deal to lease drones to Greece for border defence Israel 6 May 17:49
China's Alibaba launches 'outlet' platform to shift luxury overstock Other News 6 May 17:48
Dutch based digital travel company registers as taxpayer in Uzbekistan ICT 6 May 17:43
Head of apparatus of Kazakhstan's upper house of parliament appointed Kazakhstan 6 May 17:42
Loan portfolio of Azerbaijan's leading bank spikes Finance 6 May 17:41
Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom LLC launches video-conferencing service ICT 6 May 17:40
United Airlines to offer $2.25 billion bonds in private deal US 6 May 17:32
Bahrain eases coronavirus restrictions, shops, industries to open Arab World 6 May 17:31
Stage 2 of chemical complex creation in Kazakhstan nears completion Business 6 May 17:26
MP: Summit initiated by Azerbaijani president - call for solidarity Society 6 May 17:25
Azercosmos strikes co-op agreement with company from UAE ICT 6 May 17:25
Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation keen to co-op with Uzbekistan Business 6 May 17:20
Kazakhstan triples import from Turkmenistan Business 6 May 17:11
Azerbaijani food company developing new production line Business 6 May 17:08
Kazakhstan's Tengiz field operator working to demobilize on-site staff Oil&Gas 6 May 17:05
Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads talks opening of first toll highway Transport 6 May 17:01
Turkmenistan stays coronavirus-free, strict protective measures remain in place Turkmenistan 6 May 16:58
One of Russia's largest cloud providers enters Uzbek digital market ICT 6 May 16:53
Azerbaijani company discloses income from tobacco exports Business 6 May 16:45
Kermanshah Province - among Iran's most attractive for foreign investors Business 6 May 16:44
Trade turnover in Baku soars in 1Q2020 Business 6 May 16:42
Volume of construction work in Baku for 1Q2020 disclosed Business 6 May 16:38
Kazakh parliament's lower house OKs establishing parliamentary opposition Kazakhstan 6 May 16:22
Turkmenistan, CCI ECO states discuss strengthening of partner relations Business 6 May 16:18
Azerbaijan's insurance companies increase collection of premiums in 1Q2020 Economy 6 May 16:17
Uzbek energy ministry talks active energy projects with foreign involvement Oil&Gas 6 May 15:58
Azerbaijan confirms 67 new COVID-19 cases Society 6 May 15:58
Kazakh national postal service opens tender for air cargo transportation Tenders 6 May 15:49
Iran's NIDC saves big on localizing production of vital oil industry equipment Oil&Gas 6 May 15:46
President Ilham Aliyev: Countries participating in Non-Aligned Movement understand problems of each other, show solidarity, give preference to multilateral cooperation Politics 6 May 15:44
Baku's industrial production volume in 1Q2020 revealed Business 6 May 15:34
Azerbaijan changes procedure for calculating social insurance rates for business entities Economy 6 May 15:31
Uzbekistan to get COVID-19 aid from US CDC Central Asia federal agency Uzbekistan 6 May 15:29
Kazakhstan's banking sector assets up as foreign currency assets revaluated Finance 6 May 15:26
President Ilham Aliyev: During presidency of Azerbaijan, we intend to jointly enhance international authority and role of Non-Aligned Movement in international arena Politics 6 May 15:25
Uzbekistan's state agency announces tender for construction of electricity transmission line Tenders 6 May 15:24
Azerbaijan’s Cahan Pen company to increase production of plastic pipes Business 6 May 15:24
Uzbek Kafolat Insurance Company’s capital position vulnerable to potential investment shocks Finance 6 May 15:24
President Ilham Aliyev: Until 1 January 2021, taxpayers will be granted tax benefits and tax breaks for areas of activity worst affected by pandemic Politics 6 May 15:15
Iranian president explains reasons for cutting 4 zeros from national currency Finance 6 May 15:11
President Ilham Aliyev: To provide support to NAM member countries, Azerbaijan will allocate additional donation of $5 million to WHO Politics 6 May 15:10
European Commission revises Brent price forecasts down Oil&Gas 6 May 14:57
Kazakhstan spends nearly $13B to battle coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 6 May 14:48
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan took prompt, necessary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus Politics 6 May 14:47
Iran's IMIDRO announces facilities to be commissioned Business 6 May 14:46
Agrarian Credit and Development Agency talks microlending in Azerbaijan Economy 6 May 14:46
Average interest rates on credits in national currency in Uzbekistan increase Finance 6 May 14:45
EU, UNDP support protective face shields production in Georgia Business 6 May 14:44
Iran discloses number of solar panel stations in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province Oil&Gas 6 May 14:37
Kazakhstan takes action to prevent overpricing of socially important goods Business 6 May 14:36
Azerbaijani analysts talk forecasts of Brent oil price Finance 6 May 14:33
EU interested to continue dialogue with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 6 May 14:32
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ready to share its experience in field of treatment of coronavirus patients with other member states of Non-Aligned Movement Politics 6 May 14:31
Azerbaijan's cotton company talks its activities during coronavirus lockdown Economy 6 May 14:28
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss gas supply cuts to China Oil&Gas 6 May 14:24
President Ilham Aliyev: In last three weeks, there has been positive trend between number of infected and those recovering in Azerbaijan Politics 6 May 14:21
NEQSOL Holding has provided food assistance to 3000 low-income families (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 6 May 14:20
Azerbaijan eases creating farming households Economy 6 May 14:18
Uzbekistan thinks to process its gas domestically, in long-term Oil&Gas 6 May 14:17
Iran says coronavirus hits 1,680 people in the past 24 hours Iran 6 May 14:09
Georgia receives budget support from IMF Finance 6 May 14:03
Georgia, Romania agree to revive tourism Georgia 6 May 14:01
All news