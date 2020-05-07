President of Tajikistan makes phone call to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 7, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Hailing Azerbaijan’s aid to his country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, President Rahmon described it as a clear example of brotherly relations at this difficult time.

President Aliyev stressed the importance of the fact that friendly and brotherly people of the two countries stand side by side at all times, especially during a severe pandemic, characterizing it as a natural manifestation of the friendly relations.

The presidents exchanged views on the measures taken in the two countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic and discussed issues related to the bilateral relations, including prospects for the economic cooperation, transport and transit issues.