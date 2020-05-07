Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh issues statement on 28th anniversary of occupation of Shusha city

Politics 7 May 2020 19:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh issues statement on 28th anniversary of occupation of Shusha city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

The Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh has issued a statement in connection with the 28th anniversary of the occupation of Shusha city, Trend reports on May 7.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Maersk Drilling revises guidance for 2020 capex
Maersk Drilling revises guidance for 2020 capex
Uzbekistan, Czechia to deepen economic relations
Uzbekistan, Czechia to deepen economic relations
MOL Group reduces oil &amp; gas output, reports losses
MOL Group reduces oil & gas output, reports losses
Loading Bars
Latest
Oilseeds processing plant to be launched in Kazakhstan's Semey before year-end Construction 20:08
Total commits to become Net Zero Emission Company by 2050 Oil&Gas 19:48
Turkmenistan to join international maritime transport route Transport 19:44
Iran reveals volume of foreign trade Business 19:29
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh issues statement on 28th anniversary of occupation of Shusha city Politics 19:21
Prices for commercial facilities, land plots in Azerbaijani capital slightly up Business 19:13
Flights to seven Kazakh cities to resume as emergency state lifted Transport 19:03
Chairman of Azerbaijani insurance company talks new strategy for 2020 Economy 18:56
Milk production at Azerbaijani plant soars up since early 2020 Business 18:38
Kazakhstan taking measures to ensure better consumer protection Business 18:34
Secondary housing prices slightly decrease in Baku Business 18:19
Uzbekistan reveals volume of foreign currency supply for Jan.-Mar. 2020 Finance 18:05
Int’l organisations forecast economic growth in Georgia Business 18:04
Uzbek Central bank notes increase in volume of foreign currency sale Finance 18:02
Kazakhstan to receive first gold ingot at Kyrgyz field in 3Q2020 Business 18:01
Turkmenistan eyes to co-op with UNCTAD, IRU in field of cargo transportation Transport 17:53
South Korea ships protective equipment to Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid Kazakhstan 17:53
President of Tajikistan makes phone call to Azerbaijani president Politics 17:51
Uzbekistan suffers losses as Central Bank release data for 1Q2020 Finance 17:45
Turkmen president points to socio-economic development of Lebap region Turkmenistan 17:42
Oil jumps on China export bounce, Saudi crude price rise Oil&Gas 17:39
Mehriban Aliyeva: We have won first battle, but war with pandemic is still ongoing – in our country and around the world Politics 17:33
Prime Minister: Georgia to resume all production types Business 17:33
Cash use via ATMs intensifies in Uzbekistan - Central Bank Finance 17:27
Maersk Drilling revises guidance for 2020 capex Oil&Gas 17:26
Azerbaijani minister talks about non-resumption of educational process from June 1 Society 17:26
Uzbekistan working to eliminate energy supply damage at Sardobinsky reservoir Uzbekistan 17:20
Domestic foreign exchange operations increase, says Uzbek Central Bank Finance 17:11
“Children Hotline” Service received a record number of queries in April (PHOTO) ICT 17:09
Azerbaijan confirms 77 new COVID-19 cases Society 17:03
Azerbaijani dairy factory to introduce new production line Business 17:02
OSCE appraises Turkmenistan's counter-terrorism strategy Business 17:01
Dutch Development bank provides loan to Uzbekistan's Ipak Yuli Bank Finance 17:01
Azerbaijan’s Export Support Center resuming its activity Finance 16:59
SCAT airlines to transport Kazakhs back from Russia Transport 16:52
Uzbekistan, Czechia to deepen economic relations Uzbekistan 16:42
Georgian doctors use plasma treatment to cure COVID-19 patient Georgia 16:30
Azerbaijani Cabinet approves list of licenses, permits to be sent to State Customs Committee Business 16:26
Azerbaijani telecommunication operator launches new service on number porting ICT 16:22
Construction company from Azerbaijan gearing up for project in Europe Construction 16:20
Potato growing cluster to appear in Uzbekistan Business 16:17
Azerbaijani company talks road construction project progress in Central Asia Construction 16:04
Uzbekistan reveals reason for disruption of electricity export to Afghanistan Oil&Gas 16:03
2020 to see record annual capacity installations for wind, solar energy Oil&Gas 15:57
Most operations on Baku Stock Exchange account for one investment company Finance 15:42
Kazakhstan’s president approves amendments to tax related decrees Business 15:41
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Baku's first modular hospital complex (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:40
Georgia ready to receive foreign tourists from July 1 Transport 15:36
Minister: No problems in transportation of food products in Azerbaijan Economy 15:34
Number of French tourists visiting Turkey declines Turkey 15:32
Iran's Ilam Petrochemical Company’s production of heavy polyethylene up Oil&Gas 15:30
Total assets of Azerbaijan's Expressbank grow in 1Q2020 Finance 15:28
World Bank ready to invest in Turkmenistan Finance 15:25
Iran announces inflation statistics Finance 15:23
Number of Turkmen tourists visiting Turkey in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 15:18
Online conference World Net Summit to be held with support of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies ICT 15:12
Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air resuming flights on four internal routes Transport 15:11
Uzbek metallurgy giant sees drop in profits Business 15:07
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 15:05
Volume of dolomite transshipment via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 15:04
Data on ethanol transshipment via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 14:59
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 14:55
Iran continues to export products to Iraq, while many borders closed Business 14:50
Turkey records decrease in visiting tourists from Georgia Turkey 14:45
Cutting down on zeros won't help Iran fix real economy - economics professor Business 14:39
Azerbaijan's agrarian agency reveals amount of subsidies for buying farming equipment Business 14:35
Azerbaijan’s Expressbank increases total capital Finance 14:30
Kazakhstan's export to Azerbaijan down by over three times Business 14:26
Georgian government introduces anti-crisis plan to international partners Business 14:24
Azerbaijan eyes to boost up tobacco production Business 14:16
Nearly 1,500 people tested positive for coronavirus in Iran over past 24 hours Iran 14:13
Uzbekistan increases export of cherries to CIS countries Business 14:09
Minister: Revenues of Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund spike from early 2020 Society 14:04
Iran reveals rapeseed volumes purchased in Sistan and Baluchestan province Business 13:49
Uzbekistan Railways expands export relations with Kazakhstan Transport 13:48
Slow oil market recovery will come from June: Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 13:46
Turkey-China trade turnover declines Turkey 13:40
Kazakh freight transportation operator opens tender for wheelsets maintenance Tenders 13:37
Lukoil to accommodate oil cuts more easily than less diversified producers Oil&Gas 13:36
Indonesia reports 338 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Other News 13:36
EU, UNDP to help Georgia’s rural regions Business 13:35
Qatar Airways in talks with banks for billions of dollars in loans Arab World 13:34
Turkish Airlines to resume flights to Georgia Transport 13:30
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund increases maximum interest rate on protected deposits Finance 13:28
Temporary restrictions on food imports from some countries to Azerbaijan lifted Economy 13:22
COVID-19 cases up by 5 in Georgia World 13:15
MOL Group reduces oil & gas output, reports losses Oil&Gas 13:09
Nabucco A&C talks commissioning of big project in Baku settlements Construction 13:01
Iran talks funds paid for saffron to farmers in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 12:54
Uzbekistan, Turkey to expand co-op in tourism sphere Business 12:49
Baku Business Consulting implementing major projects with famous companies Business 12:49
Mining sector data: Iran talks last year's figures, future plans Business 12:45
Presence of cars produced in Mexico significantly increases in Azerbaijan Other News 12:44
Azerbaijan's Akkord company talks large agricultural facility project Construction 12:25
Baku Textile Factory boosts sock production Business 12:20
Russia reports new record daily rise in coronavirus cases Russia 12:16
China to give foreign firms equal access to govt support policies - commerce ministry Other News 12:15
Net profit of Azerbaijan's Express Bank up in 1Q2020 Finance 12:13
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP company talks new export routes Business 12:10
ITF, Turkmenistan talk over transport sector issues Transport 12:03
All news