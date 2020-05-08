President Ilham Aliyev: All steps we’ve taken are preventive in nature

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

Trend:

All the steps we have taken are preventive in nature, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev while making a speech at the opening of the first modular hospital complex in Baku, Trend reports.

“The commissioning of this hospital and another nine similar hospitals is scheduled to take place in the next one to two months. All these steps have been anticipatory, which is why I think we have managed to win the first stage of the fight against coronavirus. But the fight continues, the coronavirus has not disappeared anywhere, it wanders and will continue to wander, so everyone should know this,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that great success has been achieved in the field of testing today.

“Azerbaijan is in one of the leading places on a global scale for the number of tests per capita. To do the testing, new laboratories have been acquired. Their number has now reached 23 and the creation of new laboratories is on the agenda. All necessary medical equipment is being purchased. As you know, 100 million manats were allocated from the President’s Contingency Fund for the acquisition of medical equipment, supplies and proper organization of work. This is the first tranche and an additional 150 million manats is already in a state of readiness. If necessary, we will use that as well. Of course, all these comprehensive measures – testing, the operation of hospitals, laboratories, the professionalism of doctors and the proper organization of work - have allowed us, as we wanted, the opportunity to come out of this situation with small losses,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that death of each person is a great tragedy for their loved ones, relatives.

“The life of each person is very valuable to us. But cognition comes through comparison, and when we see that hundreds of people, sometimes even more than a thousand people die in developed countries, then, of course, we see that the work done in this area in Azerbaijan is of particular importance, and everyone sees that. Even in countries with similar population figures as ours, hundreds of people have been dying every day for a long time. The healthcare of these countries has always been cited as an example throughout the world, including for us. However, during this period, everyone saw that the situation there had reached a critical point. Therefore, of course, if we compare the work done by the Azerbaijani state, it has a significant advantage. We are paying special attention to keeping the situation under control, and at the first stage we succeeded in doing that. Therefore, the adoption of comprehensive measures, including the gradual introduction of a quarantine regime in accordance with the situation, its tightening and recent relaxation are all balanced steps,” said President Ilham Aliyev.