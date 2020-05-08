President Ilham Aliyev: We cannot allow some irresponsible citizens to endanger people's lives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

We cannot allow some irresponsible citizens to endanger people's lives, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev while making a speech at the opening of the first modular hospital complex in Baku, Trend reports.

“Why has the quarantine regime tightened? In order to prevent the spread of the infection, and we did achieve that. At the initial stage, this virus, if I may say so, was imported to Azerbaijan, but then cases of internal infection began to occur. Operational measures were taken immediately and it was thanks to the strict quarantine rules that we completed this stage with minimum losses. On seeing that the number of people those recovering significantly exceeds the number of those infected every day for three weeks, we began to take mitigating measures. Unfortunately, some people perceived this as the removal of the quarantine regime. Unfortunately, some people do not comply with the quarantine regime,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that mitigation measures pursued only one goal: to restore the customary way of life to some extent.

“The mitigation of the quarantine regime does not mean the end of the quarantine regime. No. The quarantine regime will be in place until at least 31 May, after which it may be extended if necessary. Therefore, frankly speaking, the picture of recent days frustrates and worries me because in the last two to three days the number of infected people exceeds the number of those recovering, and if this trend increases sharply – I want to say this openly for everyone to know – we will have to bring the quarantine regime to its previous state, tighten it and take stricter punitive measures in relation to those violating order, so that we can constantly keep the situation under control,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that the policy of the Azerbaijani state and the day-to-day management of the Task Force of this work pursue one key goal: protect the life and health of our citizens and, within the framework of the restrictive regime, create maximum opportunities for people so that they do not move too far away from their usual way of life.

“Therefore, we took mitigating measures. On 27 April and then from 4 May, a milder regime was introduced. But what do we see? We see that some irresponsible people don’t comply with any rules, don’t wear masks, don’t mind their distance, act as if the virus has already been defeated. This should not be allowed under any circumstances. Therefore, strict measures will be taken against such people. Let everyone know this and make the right conclusions. We cannot allow some irresponsible citizens to endanger people's lives. This is absolutely impossible! Therefore, it seems as though a new stage of the pandemic is beginning in some regions of our country today, in particular in Ganja. We must treat this very seriously. This is why the current quarantine regime provides for special rules for Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron, Ganja, Lankaran. Why? Because there are more patients and cases of infection in these places and cities. In recent days, it is possible to say that 30, 40 or 50 percent of those infected were in the city of Ganja. Therefore, the situation there should be the cause for concern,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“We are currently clarifying what the reason for this is. The main reason is the failure to take timely measures by people and leaders. Where timely measures are taken and the adopted rules are implemented, the situation is under control. We will tighten control. Therefore, the tightening of measures in relation to the quarantine regime is not ruled out. I want to say again that we won the first stage of the fight against the virus. But the virus has not disappeared, it wanders and will continue to wander here. Doctors and specialists know this very well, and I would like our people to know this. Awareness work should be expanded. Some people believe that the virus is not there more, the whole world is in crisis but in Azerbaijan, as if on an island at sea, everything is and will be good. Of course, the situation in comparison with many countries is good, but we can’t say that it is absolutely good,” said President Ilham Aliyev.